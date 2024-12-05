Titans Predicted to Make Stunning NFL Draft Decision
Earlier this season, the general consensus was that the Tennessee Titans would be selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But now, the tide may be changing.
Thanks to some better than average play from Will Levis over the last several weeks, momentum appears to be building toward the Titans rolling with Levis in 2025.
That means Tennessee may shock the world and not pick a quarterback in the draft.
It would certainly be a risky move by a Titans squad that has still not seen enough of Levis to determine whether or not he can be their franchise quarterback, but nevertheless, Tennessee may choose to address other needs.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic, for example, is predicting the Titans to select Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Mykel Williams with their first-round pick.
"After upgrading Tennessee’s offensive line in the first round the last two years, general manager Ran Carthon now can turn to the defensive side of the ball," Brugler wrote. "Although his production has dropped this season as he’s battled through an ankle injury, Williams has a rare blend of power, athleticism and length. His 2024 Texas tape alone might be enough for him to be drafted this high."
Williams has logged 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and a couple of forced fumbles this season.
The 20-year-old arrived at Georgia in 2022 and enjoyed a strong debut campaign with the Bulldogs, finishing with 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
His production has stagnated since then, however, as he posted 18 stops, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his sophomore year.
Would the Titans really take such a gamble on a player like Williams when they could potentially draft their quarterback of the future?
