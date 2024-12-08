Titans QB Will Levis Injured vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans continue to be stung by the injury bug this season.
This time, it has come for quarterback Will Levis once again. After being rocked by Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen in the first half, Levis hurt his shoulder, prompting the Titans to ask Mason Rudolph to take snaps on the sideline to warm up.
Levis, 25, injured his shoulder back in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins when diving for a first down. Eventually, that injury knocked him out of the lineup for three games as he healed. He has been healthy for the past five weeks, but it appears he could have re-injured his shoulder on the hit from Hines-Allen.
If Levis were to exit the game, Rudolph will enter the contest as the backup. Rudolph started three games for the injured Levis in Weeks 7-9, going 1-2 in the process.
The Titans have a winnable game with the Jaguars on the other sideline, but if they are going to complete the job, it could come at a hefty price.
The Titans have a 3-0 lead against the Jaguars at the start of the second half.
