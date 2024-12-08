Titans Starting CB Out vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are counting down the clock before their Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium, and with inactives being announced, kickoff is right around the corner.
Here's who is sitting for the Titans today:
CB Roger McCreary
Starting cornerback Roger McCreary won't see the field today as a result of a shoulder injury. McCreary didn't practice all week, but Chidobe Awuzie was activated off of injured reserve and will likely start in his place.
WR Jha'Quan Jackson
After fumbling two balls in the past two weeks, Jackson is a healthy scratch. The sixth-round rookie out of Tulane will be replaced by Mason Kinsey, who was signed onto the active roster from the practice squad.
LB Kenneth Murray
Murray did not practice all week with a hamstring injury, and he did not recover in time to play against the Jaguars.
LB Jerome Baker
Baker suffered a neck injury in the middle of the week and did not practice on Thursday and Friday.
OL Leroy Watson
While Watson returned to practice this week, it appears that his back is still flaring up, ruling him out for the team's Week 14 contest.
CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Jeudy-Lally, like he has many weeks this season, is a healthy scratch for the Titans.
RB Joshua Kelley
With all running backs healthy, Kelley takes a backseat today against the Jaguars.
For the Jaguars, running back D’Ernest Johnson, defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Anton Harrison, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson will sit today.
