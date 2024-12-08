All Titans

Titans Starting CB Out vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans won't have a key player in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) runs out during player introductions against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) runs out during player introductions against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are counting down the clock before their Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium, and with inactives being announced, kickoff is right around the corner.

Here's who is sitting for the Titans today:

CB Roger McCreary

Starting cornerback Roger McCreary won't see the field today as a result of a shoulder injury. McCreary didn't practice all week, but Chidobe Awuzie was activated off of injured reserve and will likely start in his place.

WR Jha'Quan Jackson

After fumbling two balls in the past two weeks, Jackson is a healthy scratch. The sixth-round rookie out of Tulane will be replaced by Mason Kinsey, who was signed onto the active roster from the practice squad.

LB Kenneth Murray

Murray did not practice all week with a hamstring injury, and he did not recover in time to play against the Jaguars.

LB Jerome Baker

Baker suffered a neck injury in the middle of the week and did not practice on Thursday and Friday.

OL Leroy Watson

While Watson returned to practice this week, it appears that his back is still flaring up, ruling him out for the team's Week 14 contest.

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Jeudy-Lally, like he has many weeks this season, is a healthy scratch for the Titans.

RB Joshua Kelley

With all running backs healthy, Kelley takes a backseat today against the Jaguars.

For the Jaguars, running back D’Ernest Johnson, defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Anton Harrison, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson will sit today.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Home/News