Chiefs Sign Former Titans TE
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX but the team is already taking the first steps toward gearing up for next season.
Per reports from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Chiefs have signed former Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser to a reserve/future contract.
This past season, Firkser appeared in three games for Kansas City after the team signed him to the practice squad in November. However, he started the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets. For Kansas City, Firkser appeared in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 16 against the Houston Texans, receiving 24 snaps on offense and 27 on special teams in that span.
As a Titan, Firkser appeared in 58 games and made three starts during four seasons in Nashville while tallying 106 catches for 1,170 yards and five touchdowns. He also appeared in two games for the Detroit Lions last season.
During Super Bowl media week in New Orleans, Firkser spoke with Jim Wyatt of the Titans team website and reflected on his time in Tennessee.
"A lot of great memories, a lot of great teammates," Firkser told Wyatt."Had some awesome experience with those guys, and kind of really started my career. So I'm really thankful that, and grateful for getting the opportunity there."
Firsker was a part of the Titans squad that made it to the AFC Championship against the Chiefs in 2019. He had a 22-yard touchdown grab in that game.
"That was a bittersweet moment," Firkser said. "It was cool to be there, it sucked kind of getting so close and not making it but yeah, to be on the other side of it, and actually with the Chiefs now and going to the Super Bowl has been pretty cool, too."
