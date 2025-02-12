Titans Biggest Need Isn't Surprising
The Tennessee Titans have a number of issues on the roster, which is why they finished 3-14 this past season.
According to The 33rd Team analyst Marcus Mosher, the Titans don't need any position more than quarterback.
"The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick for a reason. The quarterback position was one of the worst in the NFL, and Will Levis took a major step backward in Year 2," Mosher writes.
"Adding a dynamic quarterback option is the only way the Titans will escape the AFC basement."
Will Levis was the primary quarterback for the Titans this season, but as soon as he threw his first pick-six in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, it all spiraled from there. Levis was plagued by turnovers when on the field and injuries off of it. He had a shoulder injury that either held him out of games or affected him while he was playing, making things incredibly difficult for him.
At the end of the season, Levis completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while making
That doesn't necessarily mean Levis deserves another chance to prove himself in 2025. The Titans have every right to try and find his successor, whether it comes in free agency or the draft.
It remains to be seen whether the Titans decide to go for someone young or experienced, but there should be a new quarterback in Tennessee's signal caller group next season.
Levis could have a shot at earning his job back depending on who is with him in the quarterback room, but it's clear that his job is far from safe based on his performance from this past season.
