Former Titans TE Has Shot at Super Bowl Ring
Former Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firsker could soon be on the receiving end of his first-career Super Bowl ring.
A member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Firkser will look to potentially play a depth role against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He's appeared in three games for the Chiefs this season after they signed him to the practice squad in November but it's unclear if he'll see any action in New Orleans for the big game. Regardless, he will get a ring if Kansas City wins.
Firkser started the season with the New York Jets before joining the Chiefs. For Kansas City, he appeared in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 16 against the Houston Texans. He received 24 snaps on offense and 27 on special teams during this span.
Firkser spoke with Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt about what this season has been like with the Chiefs while also reflecting on his time in Tennessee.
"A lot of great memories, a lot of great teammates," Firkser told Wyatt. "Had some awesome experience with those guys, and kind of really started my career. So I'm really thankful that, and grateful for getting the opportunity there."
Firsker was a member of the Titans team that made it to the AFC Championship against the Chiefs in 2019. He had a 22-yard touchdown grab in that game.
"That was a bittersweet moment," Firkser said. "It was cool to be there, it sucked kind of getting so close and not making it but yeah, to be on the other side of it, and actually with the Chiefs now and going to the Super Bowl has been pretty cool, too."
Firkser played in 58 games and made three starts during his four seasons with the Titans. In Tennessee, he tallied 106 catches for 1,170 yards and five touchdowns. He also appeared in two games for the Detroit Lions last season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!