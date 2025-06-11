Kevin Zeitler Reveals Why He Signed With Titans
The Tennessee Titans are bringing in some experience in the trenches by signing right guard Kevin Zeitler during the offseason.
Zeitler, 35, played with the Detroit Lions last season, but has also made stops with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-16), Cleveland Browns (2017-18), New York Giants (2019-20) and Baltimore Ravens (2021-23).
Zeitler has made millions of dollars in his career, but he is still kicking it 14 years later. The veteran offensive lineman spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about the reason why he is still playing in the league.
"A lot of people say: What the heck are you still doing (playing)?," Zeitler said via Wyatt.
"I love ball. Ball is going to go away some day, but not yet. I am going to go as long as I can do it well."
The passion Zeitler has for the game will be a fresh and welcomed outlook for some of the younger players fighting to stick around in the league. His presence could give some of his younger teams some guidance.
That's part of why Zeitler signed with the rebuilding Titans in the offseason, but he was also happy to play for offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is viewed as one of the most-respected figures in the profession.
"It just felt like the right decision for me and the family overall," Zeitler said via Wyatt.
"I am excited to work with (o-line) coach Bill Callahan and try to be a part of trying to turn this around. I have known of coach Callahan for years … everyone knows he is considered one of the best, if not the best, in the league and a chance to work with him, learn his things, why not?"
Zeitler is participating in the team's mandatory minicamp, which is the final phase of the offseason before next month's training camp.
