Key Titans Offseason Dates Revealed
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to embark on their offseason work, which begins this month with the NFL Draft.
For the players currently on the roster, they will get things going a few days before the draft on April 22. That will begin the first phase of the offseason, where meetings, strength and conditioning and rehab can take place with coaches and staff. The second phase of the offseason should begin in May, where the newly drafted players will join the team and individual and group drills can take place.
Then, the third phase starts, which is commonly known as offseason team activities, followed by a mandatory minicamp before the team goes on vacation before training camp at the end of July.
The Titans and the rest of the NFL publicly shared their dates for the offseason program, and Tennessee will hold OTA's on May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5. The team's mandatory minicamp will take place from June 10-12.
The Titans hope to take advantage of this offseason work in order to bounce back from the 3-14 record they had last season, which led them to the number one pick in the draft.
