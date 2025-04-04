Titans GM Explains NFL Draft Prep
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is going through his first NFL Draft process with the team, but it isn't his first rodeo.
Borgonzi spent the past 16 seasons in the Kansas City Chiefs' war room, where he helped formulate rosters that won the Super Bowl.
Now, he'll look to do that with the Titans, and it all starts with the preparation made before the draft even begins.
"It is a balance," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But for as much time as we can be in (meetings), watching players, the clicker does not leave my hand when we're in there, I'll say that. The schedule with free agency can be a little tricky, but once that first wave settled down in free agency, we were able to get into more of a groove with the college meetings and now we're really focusing in (on the draft). Over this next month we'll have meetings with the coaches, we'll have meetings with the medical staff, security, and we'll also be going up and down the draft board again with all the information we got from the combine – the medical, some more of the character information."
"So, there will be some adjustments to the board based on that information. But we're getting close," he continued.
The Titans currently have eight picks to work with just three weeks out from the draft, but there's a chance that they could have less or more depending on the trades that the team makes.
Regardless of how many players they draft, the Titans need to add the best talent imaginable at each draft slot in hopes of turning things around from being a three-win team this past season.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!