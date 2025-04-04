NFL Exec Casts Doubt on Titans’ Controversial Signing
The Tennessee Titans made sure to make a splash at the beginning of this year's free agency, while also addressing a major need on the roster with their signing of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle to a four-year, $82 million deal.
In theory, it's a move that the Titans needed to make this offseason. Tennessee's offensive line struggled immensely last season, a rookie quarterback could be entering the fold next season, and after a season finishing with a 3-14 record, this roster needs all the help it can get. As a result, the Moore signing came to fruition, and now this team has a new left tackle.
However, the signing has still been one to have been met with some decent criticism around the league. Moore has had his lingering questions being in Pittsburgh surrounding his status as a long-term tackle option despite starting in 107 games through his career, with many wondering if he's worth the $20 million-plus annual value he was paid.
An anonymous NFL executive recently interviewed by The Athletic insider Mike Sando was among those critics, as he dealt some interesting comments surrounding the Titans' signing of Moore.
“Would you rather play with Dan Moore or against him?” the anonymous exec said. “I’m not sure. Same with the guy K.C. got [Jaylon Moore]. You can pay these guys starter money, but it doesn’t mean they are quality starters. … You never want to address a need and still have a need.”
$80 million is a big commitment to hand to any player, but especially when that player has many wondering if he's capable of being a strong, consistent left tackle, there could be reason for worry on the decision from the Titans' front office.
On paper, spending that money does fill a necessary hole on offense, but a big salary doesn't always equate to good production. Tennessee has to hope that Moore can provide at least above-average play for the position to justify their top-tier spending, but it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old can make that come to fruition.
In the meantime, the Titans' offensive line does look better than it did six months ago. Though that landscape can change rather quickly.
