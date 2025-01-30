Raiders May Be Interested in Titans Trade
The Tennessee Titans hold the biggest trump card with the No. 1 overall pick, and teams over the next few months should be calling and inquiring about its availability.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon suggests that the Las Vegas Raiders could be among the teams looking to trade for the No. 1 overall selection.
The Raiders are in a tough spot as the team with the No. 6 overall pick because they are out of range for a quarterback, which is arguably their biggest positional need. They rolled last year with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, neither of which proved to be an option the Raiders want to stick with moving forward.
That's why the Raiders would want to trade up to No. 1 to give them the option to start fresh with a new franchise quarterback, and they would get to choose between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, both of whom could warrant being chosen with the top pick.
The Raiders interest makes sense, but does it behoove the Titans to make a move like this?
Considering the fact that the Titans have Will Levis under contract for the next two seasons, the team doesn't need to necessarily find his replacement right away. Though Levis had a poor 2024 season, he could bounce back in 2025 if he stays healthy and continues to develop in Brian Callahan's system in his first full offseason with him.
The Titans would also get a good chunk of future draft capital back in return, and might even be able to net another future first-round pick.
If a team like the Raiders drive the price up to only move back five picks, the Titans could still end up with a high-end prospect this year and set themselves up to take two or more next year.
