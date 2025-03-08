Rams WR Named Fit For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in need of adding to their wide receiver room after trading DeAndre Hopkins during the season.
The team also has Nick Westbrook-Ikhine facing free agency, and there's a chance he may end up signing with a different squad.
In that case, NBC Sports writers Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter believe that the Titans are a fit for Los Angeles Rams veteran wideout Demarcus Robinson.
"The nine-year veteran was a veritable touchdown machine in 2024 with the Rams. Seven of his 31 receptions went for scores, and his 16.5 yards per catch was among the highest in the NFL among wideouts with at least 40 targets. Robinson, who was fantasy viable when the Rams struggled with wide receiver injuries, appears to be a coaching favorite wherever he goes," NBC Sports writes.
"Robinson could command more consistent targets in an offense devoid of any real pass-catching talent outside Calvin Ridley. A much-needed quarterback upgrade in Tennessee could be a boon for Robinson should he land with the Titans."
Robinson was a fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft and he helped win the team a Super Bowl, which was the first during their dynasty.
Since leaving the Chiefs, Robinson has suited up for the Baltimore Ravens and aforementioned Rams, but now he is looking for a new team with his contract expiring.
Robinson would add a veteran presence to the team much like Tyler Boyd was able to last season. Boyd signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal, so that should be around what the Titans could offer Robinson.
Robinson made $4 million last year with the Rams, so that might be a bit of a pay cut, but he may end up with more playing time for the receiver-needy Titans.
