Titans Could Reunite With QB in Free Agency
It's been a decade since the Tennessee Titans selected Marcus Mariota in the 2015 NFL Draft.
While things didn't work out for Mariota in Nashville long-term, he has become one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL over the past five years.
Since leaving the Titans, Mariota has played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, but now, The Athletic writer Mike Jones teases a potential return to where it all started in Tennessee.
"Let’s face it: Will Levis is not the answer. And because they own the top pick in the draft, the Titans can fill their need for a franchise quarterback," Jones writes.
"But whether it’s Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the rookie of choice could take some time to develop. The smart move: Bring back former face of the franchise Marcus Mariota (2015-19) to serve as the bridge or as a valuable veteran mentor (similar to what he did last season with Jayden Daniels) to help a young QB navigate the pro game."
Adding Mariota keeps things fluid with the Titans. They wouldn't be forced to take a quarterback in this scenario. There's a world where the Titans ride with Mariota and have him compete with Will Levis to determine who the starting quarterback should be. They could also take someone like Cam Ward and have him learn behind Mariota, a position that Daniels thrived in last season with the Commanders.
The Titans don't want to show too many cards, and by bringing Mariota into the fold, Tennessee can keep its plans hush-hush for a little while longer and keep all of its options open.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.
