Mac Jones Predicted to Be Titans Starter
The Tennessee Titans have some critical quarterback concerns to address over the course of the looming offseason.
After a turbulent 17 games led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph across the 2024 season, the Titans are in the market for extensive change at the position. Wherever those adjustments may stem from between the draft, a potential trade, and free agency remains to be seen, but it's hard to envision Tennessee rolling into the coming year.
Some in media circles have already begun throwing out some wild predictions on how the Titans could address their quarterback situation this offseason –– the latest coming from Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, who expects Tennessee to roll the dice on Mac Jones, who currently resides with the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Titans will start Mac Jones for at least two games next year," Orr wrote. "I don’t need to know how it’ll happen. I don’t need to know why it will happen. All I know is that Jones will start two games for the Titans … and that he’ll win one of them. And, that Jones will start at least one game for another team at some point next season as well. Also, the Titans will have at least a full week of the NFL offseason. Titans football, baby!"
It's a bit bizarre to connect Jones and the Titans this early in the offseason, but the runway is there for the pairing to potentially come to form.
Jones enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after spending a season stationed with the Jaguars. He started seven games with them in 2024, winning two, to post 1,672 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 65.3% completion rate.
As Jacksonville enters this season with Liam Coen at the helm for the first year and a healthy Trevor Lawrence, perhaps they let the former first-rounder walk in free agency and try his hand at a new situation. Maybe that ends up being Tennessee.
If the Titans don't love any of the quarterback prospects at the top of the draft board in round one and don't want to go with an older veteran who doesn't fit their rebuilding timeline like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Kirk Cousins, it could place Jones on the table as a starting option in Tennessee as a low-cost signing and potential reclamation project.
Is Mac Jones the Titans' plan A at quarterback for 2025? Chances are, probably not. But regardless, keep an eye on Jones as a contender to land in Tennessee this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!