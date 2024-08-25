Malik Willis Leads Titans With Game-Winner Over Saints
The Tennessee Titans wrapped up the preseason with a thrilling 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, as the team ended its three-game exhibition slate with a 3-0 record.
Titans quarterback Malik Willis was the hero late, finding rookie receiver Bryce Oliver for two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- the second of which came with 1:25 to play -- to give Tennessee the win. He finished the game 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards and the two scores along with three carries for 29 yards on the ground.
Tennessee running back Jabari Small lost a fumble to begin the second half but turned in a solid day, as he finished with 10 carries for 64 yards and one catch for 12 yards.
Will Levis got the start for Tennessee and was nearly perfect across two scoring drives. He finished his day 7 of 8 through the air for 118 yards and a 118.8 passer rating. Other Titans starters like running back Tony Pollard and receiver Calvin Ridley also flashed their play-making ability in the first half.
Pollard got the scoring started with a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. After the Titans added a field goal to take a 10-0 lead, the Saints responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to Equanimeous St. Brown in the second quarter.
In the final seconds of the first half, Saints receiver Samson Nacua nearly took a missed field goal end zone to end zone, but he was tackled out of bounds short of the goal line in what was a wild sequence.
The teams exchanged two field goals apiece headed into the fourth quarter before the lead flipped back and forth. Willis answered two Saints touchdowns with the passing scores to Oliver, all while showing the coaching staff why he's deserving of being the backup to Levis this season.
The Titans will now look to carry their preseason momentum headed into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!