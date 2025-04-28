Analyst Believes Titans Offense Improved After Draft
The Tennessee Titans have a new-look offense after their 2025 NFL Draft haul was complete.
It all started with the No. 1 overall pick, where the team took Miami quarterback Cam Ward to succeed Will Levis as the team's starter and potential face of the franchise.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. isn't the fondest of Ward, but he believes that the Titans got better by taking him with the top selection.
"The Titans started things off by getting their new quarterback. GM Mike Borgonzi didn't draft Will Levis, and landing the No. 1 pick for the third time in franchise history gave him a prime opportunity to upgrade under center right off the bat," Kiper wrote.
"Tennessee's 37.3 team QBR was 31st last season, and it turned the ball over 34 times, tied for the most in the NFL. Cam Ward can make all the throws from different arm slots and while on the move, and he can dial up the velocity to drive the ball on a rope to receivers. But it's his creativity that Tennessee will really love. Remember, Borgonzi comes to Tennessee from Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes routinely delivers off-script magic. I'm not saying Ward will be Mahomes -- and I actually had Shedeur Sanders ranked ahead of Ward on my QB board -- but the Titans' offense will definitely benefit from his playmaking ability."
The Titans finished 3-14 last season, and a lot of that had to do with the team's poor play at the quarterback position.
With Ward inserted at quarterback, there isn't a guarantee that it will improve, but there is a good chance that it could. The Titans are simply doing what they can in order to generate the best results possible for 2025 and beyond.
