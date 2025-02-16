Titans DT Hints at Re-Signing
The Tennessee Titans have a ton of important decisions to make this offseason, most notably who choose or what they do the No. 1 overall pick, but the future of veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is certainly on the list as well.
The Titans signed the Super Bowl champion to a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason but now have the chance to re-sign him to a new contract if they choose to do so. Joseph-Day, 29, appeared to make it clear what he wants to happen by changing his profile picture on X to an image of himself in a Titans jersey and intentionally posting it for everyone to see.
Take a look:
It unclear if the Titans will want to bring Joseph-Day back. But if they do, he could provide solid veteran depth on the defensive line for a rebuilding team.
During his first season with the Titans, Joseph-Day played in all 17 games while posting 44 total tackles (18 solo), 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup. He had a sack in the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears before recording another a few weeks later in a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee's first win of the season.
Joseph-Day won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 campaign. He used that season to secure a three-year, $24 million deal eith the Los Angeles Chargers the following offseason. However, he was waived after two years, leading to stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before arriving to Nashville.
The former sixth-round pick now potentially heads into free agency with 80 starts and 13.5 career sacks to his name. Even if Joseph-Day doesn't re-sign with the Titans, it's possible he could join a contender once again on a cheap deal in hopes of another ring.
