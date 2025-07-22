Dolphins Sign Former Titans Center
The Miami Dolphins are bringing on a former Tennessee Titans veteran in order to add some depth to the offensive line ahead of the regular season.
Miami announced Tuesday that the organization is signing former Titans center Daniel Brunskill to a deal as training camp gets underway across the NFL.
Brunskill, 31, spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Titans after signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the team. He started 24 of his 31 appearances for Tennessee during that span.
Last season, Titans head coach Brian Callahan praised Brunskill for his versatility to play at multiple spots on the offensive line.
"He's been fantastic," Callahan said, per Titans.com. "He can play guard, he can play center. Versatility is always the name of the game if you want to play for a while in this league. His ability to play center has really helped him. He's a very reliable and consistent back-up, and those are guys that you need. He's obviously started multiple years in this league, and certainly would feel good about him starting for us if that were the case. He's been great."
Brunskill spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started 42 of 61 regular-season games and three of nine career playoff games. This included receiving four snaps in San Francisco's Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to cap off the 2019 season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!