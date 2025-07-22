Raiders Sign Former Titans Safety
The Las Vegas Raiders are adding a former Tennessee Titans safety to their secondary ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Titans safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Raiders ahead of his ninth season in the NFL. Adams, 29, reunites with Raiders first-year head coach Pete Carroll after spending four years together with the Seattle Seahawks.
Adams was the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft. According to Schultz, Adams is "in excellent shape and the healthiest he’s been in years."
A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Adams signed a one-year, $1.292 million deal with the Titans last July after being released by Seattle. However, he dealt with more injury issues and appeared in just three games (one start) for Tennessee before being released in October.
"I just want to get back out there and continue to be myself," Adams said after signing with the Titans. "The main thing is my teammates. Just prove it to them that I can be on the field with them again. Go out, and just compete.”
Adams signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad in December and started both of his appearances with the team, but was not re-signed by the team following the end of the 2024 season.
Now in Las Vegas, Adams will look for a fresh start with a Raiders team that certainly will bring some intrigue into the regular season.
