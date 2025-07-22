All Titans

Raiders Sign Former Titans Safety

A former Tennessee Titans safety has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Jamal Adams (33) sneaks a peak into the backfield at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Jamal Adams (33) sneaks a peak into the backfield at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding a former Tennessee Titans safety to their secondary ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Titans safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Raiders ahead of his ninth season in the NFL. Adams, 29, reunites with Raiders first-year head coach Pete Carroll after spending four years together with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams was the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft. According to Schultz, Adams is "in excellent shape and the healthiest he’s been in years."

A three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Adams signed a one-year, $1.292 million deal with the Titans last July after being released by Seattle. However, he dealt with more injury issues and appeared in just three games (one start) for Tennessee before being released in October.

"I just want to get back out there and continue to be myself," Adams said after signing with the Titans. "The main thing is my teammates. Just prove it to them that I can be on the field with them again. Go out, and just compete.” 

Adams signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad in December and started both of his appearances with the team, but was not re-signed by the team following the end of the 2024 season.

Now in Las Vegas, Adams will look for a fresh start with a Raiders team that certainly will bring some intrigue into the regular season.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/News