Dolphins Sign Former Titans Punter
The Miami Dolphins are adding a former Tennessee Titans punter to the fold as the 2025 offseason continues on.
Per reports from The Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Dolphins are signing former Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse to a deal. The Titans parted ways with Stonehouse earlier this month in a move that was surprising to some before replacing him quickly with four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker. A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Hekker is seen as an upgrade over Stonehouse.
Stonehouse finished his Titans career with 46 appearances while punting 216 times for 11,282 yards. He led the league in punt yardage (4,779) and yards per punt (53.1) in 2022.
Last season, he became the first player in NFL history to average over 50 yards per punt in three consecutive seasons. Stonehouse ended the 2024 campaign with 50.6 yards per punt in his third year with Tennessee.
Stonehouse sent a message to Titans fans after he was released last week.
"THANK YOU NASHVILLE!," Stonehouse wrote. "I’m so thankful for all my relationships I’ve made in Tennessee they will stick with me for the rest of my life! I’m excited for what the future holds!"
