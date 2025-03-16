Titans OL Upgrades May Signal Cam Ward Selection
The Tennessee Titans have made it their mission to get better along the offensive line during the offseason.
They have done just that by signing Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers to play left tackle and veteran Kevin Zeitler, who last played for the Detroit Lions. Zeitler is expected to take over at right guard and join second-year pro JC Latham, who is moving off of Moore's new spot at left tackle and going back to the right side, where he played in college at Alabama.
The 33rd Team writer James Foster believes that these moves have given the Titans the tools to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, and he thinks that will be Miami's Cam Ward.
"By investing in the offensive line and sitting out of the quarterback market, the Titans have made their intentions fairly clear and it’s starting to look like the draft starts at pick two," Foster writes.
"Cam Ward is an electric playmaker with an exciting blend of arm talent and creativity out of structure. He has the drive velocity and flexible release to attack any area of the field from any platform and is an underrated anticipatory thrower from the pocket."
The Titans have also yet to sign a quarterback with a legitimate chance of unseating Will Levis as the starter. The team added Brandon Allen, who has experience playing in Brian Callahan's system when the two were with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he isn't expected to be the starter.
The Titans aren't going to hand Levis the starting job like they did last year, which likely points to taking a quarterback in the draft. Considering the Titans have yet to trade the No. 1 overall pick, it would make sense for Ward to start looking at homes in Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!