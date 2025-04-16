Mike Borgonzi Setting Tone Ahead of First Titans Draft
It's been about three months since the Tennessee Titans hired Mike Borgonzi to be their general manager moving forward, and now he's getting ready to embark on his first draft with the team.
Borgonzi will have the chance to shape his tenure with the Titans right out of the gate with the number one overall pick, and that could determine how long he stays leading Tennessee's front office.
"Head coach Brian Callahan survived a disastrous 2024 season in Tennessee, but there’s a new general manager in Nashville in Borgonzi. Borgonzi spent 15 years in the Kansas City Chiefs organization, serving as the team’s director of football operations for three years and assistant general manager for four," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport writes.
"A well-regarded personnel mind, Borgonzi’s first draft pick as a GM will be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft — presumably Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Borgonzi is on steadier ground than Callahan entering the 2025 season, but how Ward fares in the NFL will have much to do with his future draft security."
The Titans have been unafraid to put a quick hook on their general managers considering how Jon Robinson was fired two years after leading the team to the number one seed in the AFC and Ran Carthon was let go after just two seasons.
The Titans are hoping Borgonzi can be the guy that can turn the ship around, but general managers are often defined by who they choose to be the team's franchise quarterback.
If Borgonzi swings and misses when picking Ward with his first pick as a general manager, things could go south quickly if he doesn't perform up to the very high standards set in front of him.
If there wasn't pressure before, there certainly will be soon.
