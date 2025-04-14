Titans Urged to Make Surprising QB Trade
The Tennessee Titans are likely going to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he may not be the best player available for the team.
The Titans need a quarterback, which is why they would be willing to forgo other positions in order to land the best player at the most premium position.
However, The Athletic insider Scott Dochterman believes that the Titans still shouldn't take Ward, but rather acquire Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins and take Abdul Carter from Penn State with the top pick.
"Forcing a quarterback at No. 1 overall can get messy, especially if there is no clear consensus. When it comes to quarterback, team officials often set aside their drafting principles and target needs — and it appears that Tennessee is on that path. That approach tends to result in drafting quarterbacks who rarely make Pro Bowls, such as Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray. Ward is in that territory right now," Dochterman writes.
"If I’m new Titans general manager Mike Borganzi [sic], I’m trader a fourth-rounder to Atlanta for Kirk Cousins. According to Spotrac, the Titans have the fourth-most cap space in the league, and Cousins has the potential to hold serve for a year. Then, I’d try my best to trade down."
"If nothing came of it, I’d draft Carter No. 1. The Titans gave up the sixth-most rushing yards last season and had the third-fewest sacks. Carter is a day-one starter who would help in both areas. After that, I’d draft QBs Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart in Round 2 and eye potential 2026 prospects."
By selecting Ward, the Titans believe he will be the quarterback who can lead the team for the foreseeable future, but there are questions regarding whether he could emerge into an above-average starter.
The top pick should be able to have a Hall of Fame career, and Ward doesn't project to be that dominant in his career, which could lead the Titans to go elsewhere with their pick.
