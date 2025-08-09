Multiple Titans Could Cement Starting Jobs Against Buccaneers
The Tennessee Titans are beginning their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and some players can take a lead or build an edge on their starting job competition against fellow teammates.
The most noteworthy position battle comes at middle linebacker, which could evolve after their game against the Bucs.
"There aren't many starting jobs up for grabs on this team, but inside linebacker is one of them – that's where James Williams Sr. is trying to solidify things in his competition with Cedric Gray, Otis Reese IV and others. Williams has a chance to start locking some things down with solid play. A lot of back-ups will be on the field in this game, trying to earn roster spots, and opportunities," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
There's also mystery surrounding the return specialist positions, where multiple players are in consideration. There are a few players that should see opportunities on special teams that could make or break their position on the roster.
"The Titans are looking for players to emerge in the return game themselves. It could be a veteran, it could be a rookie, or it could be a combination of the two. Players like James Proche II, Chimere Dike, Jha'Quan Jackson, Tyjae Spears, Xavier Restrepo and others are all in the mix under new special teams coordinator John Fassel," Wyatt wrote.
Out of the return specialists, Proche is listed as the starter for both kickoffs and punts. He is in consideration for the seventh and final wide receiver spot on the team, should the Titans wish to carry that many.
Tennessee will keep Dike and Spears on offense, but Proche, Jackson and Restrepo could all be cut if they don't win a starting job on special teams. The Titans could give them the opportunity to showcase themselves during these preseason games, but the team might end up giving these roles to players who are already part of their 53-man roster plans.
The preseason is built for players that are fighting for special teams jobs and that's who is treating this game like the Super Bowl, because their careers could be on the line.
