Titans LB Earning Starting Job
A lot of eyes have been on Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. since the start of training camp.
Williams was expected to compete for the starting linebacker job next to Cody Barton, but it appears that he is running away with the title in just the first two weeks of training camp.
"It’s been the James Williams show ever since camp began. Alongside LB Cody Barton, the established primary backer in this room, Williams came into the summer in an apparent competition with the likes of Cedric Gray and Anfernee Orji," A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze wrote.
"But so far, his coaches have treated him like their undisputed preference. It makes sense, considering his impressive length, coverage ability as a former safety, and decisive downhill trigger. Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson remarked this week on how much Williams has grown up between Year 1 and Year 2 in the NFL. Unless something drastic happens in the next month, I don’t see how he isn’t your starter alongside Barton in Week 1."
The Titans have made quite an investment in Williams since selecting him in the seventh round out of Miami in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams was a safety in college, but the Titans coaching staff believes he is a better fit as a linebacker on the next level.
“Being a [former defensive back] helps in the pass game obviously, with the routes and stuff,” Barton said via Nashville Post reporter John Glennon.
"But in the box, run-game wise, everything happens quick. The keys happen a lot faster. So your recognition and diagnosis of things that happen is a lot faster, versus standing back 10 to 12 [yards]."
“But he’s doing good. He’s growing and learning, and I’m excited to see where he takes it this whole camp.”
The Titans have a deficit in terms of linebacker depth, so Williams is making the most of his opportunity to shine.
If Williams continues to make the progress he's had in training camp, he should line up next to Barton when the Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 1 on Sept. 7.
