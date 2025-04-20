Analyst: Penn State Star Provides Titans Best Value at No. 1
The Tennessee Titans will almost certainly select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in next week's draft, but that might not be the best path forward.
ESPN analyst Jordan Reid believes that the Titans will get better value by taking Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with the top selection.
"Carter and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are the top two players in this class, but one could argue that Carter plays a more premium position. He would be a big-time presence off the edge for Tennessee with his bend and closing speed," Reid writes.
The Titans were mulling over the decision to take Carter, Hunter or Ward earlier in the offseason, but the latter has quickly emerged as the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the draft because the team needs a quarterback.
That being said, there's a good chance Carter could have a better career than Ward. He'll end up being the lead pass rusher on whichever team takes him, and he won't have the pressure of putting the team on his back.
Taking Carter would be a safer pick for the Titans as there is a likelier chance that he emerges as a top-tier pass rusher, whereas Ward has a bit more bust potential.
The Titans need a strong quarterback to build around, and Ward is expected to be that, but if he is unable to live up to the expectations of being a Super Bowl signal caller, it may be smarter for Tennessee to pass on him, take Carter and look for a quarterback either later in the draft or somewhere in free agency.
The Titans will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
