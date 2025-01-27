Newly-Hired Titans Coach Reveals Reason for Joining Staff
Among the changes the Tennessee Titans made to their front office and coaching staff entering next season, one of the more prominent hires was the decision to bring in Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel to run their own special teams unit.
After spending a half-decade in Dallas, Fassel joins a new situation with the Titans to help build this core from the ground up, and hopefully help be a core part of what helps bring this franchise back to being competitive after three seasons of missing the playoffs.
And when you ask Fassel himself, he seems pumped for the new opportunity.
Fassel recently spoke about his addition to the Titans staff and what led him to make the tough choice to leave Dallas.
"I'd been at Dallas for five years, and sometimes you just get to a point where it feels like you want a little bit of a change of scenery, the competitor in you wants to go somewhere new and kind of start over again." Fassel said. "There's a lot of factors. Obviously in Dallas, with the head coaching change, there was a lot of unknown, so that was a big part of it. I had the opportunity to make a decision to go to Tennessee instead of waiting to see what was going to happen in Dallas, and I was excited about that. Plus, I've always kind of been interested in Nashville. So, there's a lot of perfect storm reasons why I felt it was the right time."
Fassel sees something unique brewing in Nashville. While the past three seasons, and especially their most recent, haven't been the most appealing, the Titans are trending up. With a young and budding staff led by Brian Callahan entering his second season, Tennessee's newest special teams coordinator is eager to be a part of the process.
"I think coming to a team where it feels like it's new, it's young, a great staff is in place," Fassel continued. "It makes you want to be a part of something you think is going to go in the right direction. So, that is very enticing, to go to a place where it feels fresh and new and young. And, you want to be a part of things [going up]."
Following a 3-14 season, the Titans' worst win total since the 2013 season, it seems like the only way for things to go is up.
Now armed with the number-one overall pick in this offseason's draft and a new general manager straight from the Kansas City Chiefs in Mike Borgonzi leading the way, the optimism is riding high in Tennessee. We'll see if Fassel can live up to expectations and help be a vital component in the Titans' climb to the top.
