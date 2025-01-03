Jets Interview Former Titans Head Coach
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could soon be back at the helm for a different AFC team.
Per reports from Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the New York Jets are interviewing Vrabel, 49, on Friday for their head coaching vacancy. He worked as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns this season but his contract has since expired, allowing him to interview for other jobs after being fired by the Titans in Jan. 2024.
The Jets have also interviewed former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for the same role and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the general manager position, the team announced. New York fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start to the season. The move felt like a knee-jerk reaction and didn't result in improvement, as the Jets now head into Week 18 with a 4-12 record with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich calling the shots.
Should Vrabel land the Jets job, he'd bring proven postseason experience to East Rutherford. He'd also have some major weapons at his disposal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall on offense and cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams on defense.
During his five seasons in Nashville from 2018-23, Vrabel posted a 54-45 record, but most notably led the Titans to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 through 2021. This was highlighted by an AFC Championship appearance in 2019, as the Titans were one game away from playing in the Super Bowl despite having a 9-7 record during the regular season that year. Vrabel finished his Titans career with a 2-3 postseason record.
The Titans will close out the regular season at home against the Houston Texans while the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins.
