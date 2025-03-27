Jets Sign Former Titans WR
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds is beginning a bit of an NFL comeback after an adversity-filled past couple of months.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are signing Reynolds to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 6 after recording just one catch for 11 yards in four games with the team this past season.
Reynolds began the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos but suffered minor injuries in October after being the victim of a shooting outside of a club in the Denver area. The Broncos eventually waived him in December before the Jaguars added him to the roster.
Reynolds signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Titans in the 2021 offseason but the team released him later that November after he played in just five games. Reynolds ended his Titans career with only 10 catches for 90 yards.
Newly-signed Jets quarterback Justin Fields now has a new target in the receiving room, as Reynolds will provide veteran depth in the first season under head coach Aaron Glenn.
