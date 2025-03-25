Titans Have One Question to Answer in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans haven't gone too crazy during free agency, signing a couple of players here and there to give the team some veterans to work with.
However, the Titans have yet to take that big jump that is expected in the NFL Draft next month.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that Tennessee's free agency moves will set the team up for what will happen in the draft.
"The central question for the Titans offseason remains what they're going to do with the top pick and who will play quarterback. They haven't done anything yet to answer those questions," Ballentine writes.
"However, the question of what they'll do to protect that QB has been answered."
"The Titans signed Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, elevating the floor of what their offensive line will look like next year. The former isn't the best starting left tackle, but he's at least been a starting left tackle. The latter is in the twilight of his career, but he's still playing well."
"It clears the path for the Titans to have a much more functional offense in 2025."
The offensive line signings point to the idea that the Titans will take a quarterback, likely Cam Ward out of Miami, with the No. 1 overall pick. They have him set up for success with an offensive line that is much more improved for 2025.
The Titans still need to find a wide receiver or two for Ward, but there are enough veterans still on the open market that they can sign one in free agency in May or June. On top of that, Tennessee should look at adding a wide receiver at some point during the draft, setting him up in the best situation possible.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!