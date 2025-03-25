WATCH: Cam Ward Shines in Front of Titans
Jaws dropped as the Tennessee Titans' potential No. 1 overall draft selection Cam Ward ripped passes in Miami live on the NFL Network.
It was Pro Day for the Hurricanes. While receivers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, tight end Elijah Arroyo, running back Damien Martinez, and others are popular draft prospects out of Miami, all eyes were fixated on Ward, the consensus No. 1 quarterback available on April 24.
Check out the throw below with Ward floating to his left, launching a pass roughly 50 yards to Restrapo on an out-and-up pattern, hitting his go-to receiver in stride.
It was a prime sample of why Ward finished the 2024-25 season rated No. 1 in passing touchdowns (39), and No. 2 in passing yards (4,313) amid a 10-3 record.
Last year at Miami, his third college stop after competing at Incarnate Word and Washington State, Ward led the Canes to a No. 1 rating in total offense (537.2 yards/game).
Miami also finished third in passing offense (348.2 yards/game, 41 TD), first in scoring offense (43.9 points/game), and first in third-down conversions (56.3%).
Below is another look at Ward throwing the football, a good view of his pure arm strength and accuracy combination.
Additionally, there was footage of Ward on the move, rolling out to his left and throwing strikes.
His ability to maintain accuracy while moving to his weak side is impressive, as you can see below.
The Titans have need at receiver, on the edge of the defense, and elsewhere. But for now, it seems as if Ward will be too talented to pass up.
On X (the app formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, clips of Ward mixing it up with Tennessee Titans staff members surfaced.
