NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Tennessee Titans in First Round

A new look at projected first-round picks for the Tennessee Titans following a wave of free agency moves

Kevin Sinclair

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter (DL44) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. / Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The most significant Tennessee Titans acquisition in free agency has been Dan Moore Jr., tapping into the tackle need with a steady starter. 

Aside from the former Steeler, the Titans still have plenty of roster needs. Those holes coupled with owning the No. 1 draft pick create a very intriguing conversation around Tennessee’s remaining off-season moves.

Below is a breakdown of what a half-dozen recent NFL Mock Drafts project the Titans to select in the first round, predictions made following the initial wave of free agency activity. Half of those mocked first-round outcomes projected the same player at No. 1 overall. 

QB CAM WARD (Miami)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation.

You’d be hard-pressed to find (1) mock drafts that don’t project Cam Ward to be the first quarterback selected in the draft and (2) a position of need greater than quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. 

It’s about that simple. 

Cam Ward is a highly efficient quarterback, particularly cool, calm, and collected in the pocket, with sharp accuracy, and the ability to extend plays. 

EDGE ABDUL CARTER (Penn State)

Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter (DL44) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Many believe Abdul Carter is the most valuable, surefire option in the upcoming draft. 

Carter is a game-wrecker. He recorded 172 total tackles over his three-year career at Penn State. In 2024, he put together an outstanding 24 tackles for loss alongside 12 sacks. 

With Harold Landry out the door, the Titans need to generate pressure off the edge. Carter appears capable of providing that key trait right out of the gate. 

FYI: One of the two Mock Drafts pegging Abdul Carter to Tennessee came through a trade down to No. 3 through the New York Giants (CBS Sports). 

CB/WR TRAVIS HUNTER (Colorado)

Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

First, this prediction comes through a trade down to No. 3. Along with taking the Heisman winner and possibly the most purely talented option in the draft class, the Titans would pick up an extra pick (or picks) here. 

Travis Hunter is likely to start out at cornerback which isn’t a position of significant need for the Titans. However, one way to view this hypothetical pick would be Tennessee simply picking the best available player, a dynamic skill player on both sides of the ball, while adding more draft picks to fill the various remaining needs. 

However you slice it, there’s no doubting Travis Hunter’s elite skill set. The Colorado product should instantly add a star element to the Titans, a squad lacking that factor in recent years. 

Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

