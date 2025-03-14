Titans Draft Plans Look Clear After QB Signing
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock for next month's NFL Draft, and things have been unclear as to who they will pick No. 1 overall.
When the Titans were placed in the No. 1 slot back in January, there appeared to be four prospects in line for the top pick: Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, his teammate Travis Hunter and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.
With Sanders' stock taking a dip and Carter suffering a foot injury that required surgery, Ward and Hunter remained as the top two options. Now, it looks clear that Ward is the top prospect.
Ward's status as a quarterback also gives him an edge over the Heisman Trophy winner Hunter, whose double duty at wide receiver and cornerback will unlikely be replicated in the NFL.
The Titans are in a position where they could take a quarterback since Will Levis has failed to live up to expectations two years into his career, but they aren't in dire need to make a move at the position.
However, the Titans choosing to sign third-string quarterback Brandon Allen from the San Francisco 49ers shows that Tennessee is likely going to take Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, or at least take a quarterback at some point in the draft.
The Titans could still take Hunter with the No. 1 pick, but at that point, they should look to trade down and hope to pick up an additional selection or two to help aid their rebuild.
With the free agent quarterback options drying up, it's looking very clear that Levis is the QB1 going into the draft, and the Titans may never get a chance to pick No. 1 again, so Ward is almost certainly on their radar as the offseason continues.
