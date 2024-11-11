NFL Responds to Controversial Call in Titans vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans suffered their seventh loss of the season in Week 10's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, but a bang-bang play at the end of the first half could have swung the momentum in Tennessee's favor.
With 25 seconds left in the second quarter, Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons appeared to force a sack fumble of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The ball was scooped up by Tennessee cornerback Roger McCreary and returned 20 yards for a touchdown, which seemingly gave the Titans the lead heading into hafltime.
However, the officiating crew overturned the call to an incomplete pass upon further review after determining that Herbert's arm was coming forward. The decision to change the call immediately brought some controversy to the game.
Here's a look at the play:
NFL VP of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth commented on the situation after the game.
“It was tight and we were going frame by frame and as his hand was moving forward, he had control and then lost it," Butterworth said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan admitted after the game that he didn't "want to lose any money" for publicly criticizing the call.
"As I turned back, they told me it was going to be overturned," Callahan said. "That was all the explanation I got. I’ll let you guys decide what you think the call should’ve been, but I don’t want to lose any money."
McCreary added that the overturn impacted the team headed into the third quarter. He finished with three total tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup.
"That would’ve been good before the half," McCreary said, per The Tennessean. "Just the energy of us being up ahead. I feel like they didn’t give that to us so that affected us a little bit."
