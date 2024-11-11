Multiple Former Titans Get Revenge in Beatdown
The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans 27-17 in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium, but the game meant a little more to a few players on the winning team.
Several former Titans were key contributors as the Chargers found a way to win.
Before the matchup, Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden, who was cut by the Titans during training camp, told reporters that the game had a little bit of extra meaning for him.
“The reason why I’m here now is because I feel like a team didn’t believe in me,” Molden said via Thuc Ngi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times. “I believed that my best football was ahead of me, and I wanted to play ball and achieve my goals. Like, why not? I’m here doing that.”
Molden was the second-leading tackler behind Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley in the win, recording eight tackles and proving to the Titans that they may have made a mistake moving on from him too soon.
Former Titans linebacker Bud Dupree also got in on the action. Dupree had five tackles while sacking quarterback Will Levis twice in the win.
Perhaps the biggest statement made by a former Titans player in the game came in the fourth quarter when running back Hassan Haskins scored the first touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run. The Chargers were already up two scores and the team didn't have either J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards in, but they gave it to Haskins to push it in for the first score of his career.
At the end of the day, whether or not revenge was a factor doesn't matter to the Titans, but it could add a little bit more sting to the loss.
The Titans will look to bounce back in Week 11 when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
