NFL Sends Message to Titans, Cam Ward With Schedule Release
The No. 1 overall pick at quarterback apparently isn't enough intrigue for the NFL to give the Tennessee Titans a chance to perform in the spotlight next season.
The Titans released their full 2025 regular season schedule but the slate does not include any primetime games. Of course, this could change during the season if the league decides to flex out a particular matchup in favor for one of Tennessee's, but as things stand, the league is sending a message to the Titans that rookie quarterback Cam Ward's current league-wide appeal is not enough to warrant a primetime spot.
Even during the 2025 NFL Draft, a ton of media attention was focused elsewhere — like the draft slide of Shedeur Sanders — instead of Ward going No. 1 overall. Sure, the Titans selecting Ward became a no-doubter in the final weeks leading up to the draft, potentially minimizing some of the media hype.
However, the same could be said for Caleb Williams last offseason before the Chicago Bears unsurprisingly selected him with the No. 1 pick. Yet, he still received more attention than Ward did during their respective drafts.
As recently as last season, the NFL made it clear they have no issue with showing off the league's top overall pick in primetime. Williams and the Bears were given a primetime slot as early as Week 2 on the road against the Houston Texans for Sunday Night Football before heading to London to play in the international spotlight against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bears also faced the Detroit Lions on the road for Thanksgiving, the league's biggest spotlight during the regular season.
If that wasn't enough, Chicago then played on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 before making another primetime appearance the after Christmas on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.
Williams certainly had some undeniable appeal last season as a rookie but the Bears were not a talented enough team to warrant five primetime matchups when including the London game.
It's clear the NFL doesn't feel the same about Ward or the Titans — at least not yet.
