One Move is Priceless for Titans' Brian Callahan
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan's expertise lies with quarterbacks.
Before his five-year stint as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, Callahan spent three years as a quarterbacks coach, two with the Detroit Lions and one with the Oakland Raiders.
Callahan came to Tennessee a year ago hoping to develop Will Levis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Levis has learned a lot from Callahan, the Titans regressed to a 3-14 record, leading them to have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.
Callahan spoke to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, explaining the value of having a franchise quarterback.
"You weigh whatever it is that's being presented. If it's something that you feel like is beyond the value you would have ever thought you could get, that's one thing," Callahan said via Davenport. "But then you also have to look at what a potential franchise quarterback looks like and if you think they're that good and they're that type of player, those guys to me are priceless."
Taking Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the top pick in the draft would allow Callahan to choose "his guy" as opposed to inheriting Levis, and that would allow the head coach to have more of his own touch on the offense.
The Titans will use these last two weeks in the pre-draft process to gain as much intel as possible on the prospects before making their final decision.
"We'll make the decision knowing we've gone through every bit of the process," Callahan said. "We will have looked at every possible outcome, and we'll feel really good about it."
The Titans will be on the clock for the first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
