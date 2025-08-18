One Position Defines Titans Season
It sounds dramatic, but teams in the NFL can have their season made or broken by one position group and the Tennessee Titans know that all too well.
For most teams, it's the quarterback that dictates how well a team performs. However, for this year's Titans roster, it happens to be the offensive line.
"Giving Cameron Ward enough time in the pocket is possibly the biggest factor in his development. The Titans signed Dan Moore Jr. to an $80 million contract, which shows their commitment to protecting Ward. Moore's success is critical because it allows Tennessee to improve at both left and right tackle since last year's starter JC Latham flipped sides to give the Titans what they hope will be bookend protectors for their rookie quarterback," ESPN insider Turron Davenport wrote.
Offensive Line Key For Titans
The Titans had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last year, surrendering 52 sacks as a unit. Only the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears allowed more.
Due to Tennessee's struggles, the team swapped out three of the players on the offensive line over the offseason. Out went Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dillon Radunz while Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler replaced. JC Latham moved from left tackle back to the right side, where he excelled in college.
The Titans should be better in the trenches this season and they need to be in order to give No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward the best chance at success. If Ward can stay upright, he can use his arm strength to send rockets down the field, so the Titans need to do their best to keep him from being pressured.
If the Titans offensive line can perform well, they should have a great chance to escape the bottom of the AFC South standings and possibly towards second or first place if their division rivals struggle.
The Titans have one final preseason game where they will take on the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. CT inside Nissan Stadium.
