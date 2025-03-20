One Question Titans Must Ask on Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are slated to make the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1978, so it's an opportunity they cannot waste.
Chances are looking likely that the Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top selection, ending the Will Levis era after just two seasons.
The Titans needed a quarterback when Levis was in the draft, and he was the fourth-ranked signal caller in the class behind Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.
A question that likely wasn't thought of when Levis was drafted was if he could win a playoff game for the Titans, and now Tennessee must ask the same question of Ward.
Can Cam Ward win Titans their next playoff game?
If a quarterback cannot perform in the clutch, he won't last long in the NFL. Ward, as a potential No. 1 overall pick, has to be able to win when it matters most.
That won't be easy in the AFC as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the three best quarterbacks in the conference, and all of them are currently in the primes of their career.
It's a tough club to crack, but the Titans must ask themselves if Ward has the potential to compete alongside those guys.
If the answer is no, the Titans should look into other options. Add a bridge quarterback like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers at that point or give Will Levis another shot. The Titans wouldn't have much to lose.
The Titans shouldn't take Ward because he's the best available player at the moment. They should take him because they truly feel he can win a Super Bowl someday.
That's the mindset you have to adopt when drafting a quarterback, especially with the No. 1 overall pick.
