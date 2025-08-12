One Upside From Titans Preseason Disaster
The Tennessee Titans fell hard in their 29-7 preseason-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
The Titans trailed 13-7 at the end of the first half, but the game broke open in the fourth quarter when the Bucs took full control of the contest. While the Titans struggled against the Bucs, they shouldn't have to worry too much about the result.
The Titans looked lost in the second half, but most of the players on the team participating in the game will either be on the practice squad or elsewhere in the upcoming season.
The main quarterback in the second half, Tim Boyle, was cut by the Titans on Monday in favor of veteran Trevor Siemian, who was on Tennessee's practice squad last season. The Titans are already making changes after struggles were revealed, which is a sign that they are committed to figuring things out.
The team's depth has been in the toilet for a while, and it will take a bit of time in order to fully resolve that. A couple of good draft classes will need to be selected in order to fully revamp the depth in a bunch of important positions.
The main takeaway from the game happened in the first half when Cam Ward and the first-team offense was on the field.
While the Titans went three-and-out on the opening drive, they were able to bounce back when they got the ball for the first time in the second quarter. Ward led a touchdown drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and took 11 plays. Ward went 5 of 6 for 67 yards on the drive and Tony Pollard ran the ball in from a yard out.
Ward looked comfortable behind an offensive line that kept the rookie upright and in the pocket for most of the drive. That was certainly a positive development that the Titans can walk away with after the game.
There's still a long way for the Titans to go, but they are making slow and methodical changes and that's something they can hang their hat on.
