Titans RB Gets Major Injury Update
The Tennessee Titans are breathing a sigh of relief that running back Tyjae Spears hasn't suffered a major injury.
The third-year pro left the team's preseason opener in a cart against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter after a tackle from defensive backs Rashad Wisdom and JJ Roberts.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport is reporting that Spears has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after initial tests on Saturday night.
A high ankle sprain could keep Spears out for a few weeks, but his status for the team's season opener on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos remains up in the air.
"According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can take as many as six to eight weeks for a high ankle sprain to fully heal. High ankle sprains are more severe than common ankle sprains of the lower, outside part of the ankle," Sporting News contributor Dan Treacy wrote back in 2023.
"That, of course, doesn't mean every NFL player who suffers the injury will instantly be sidelined for at least six weeks, as evidenced by [Patrick] Mahomes' ability to play just eight days after the sprain during the playoffs. NFL players are typically in excellent shape and have access to the very best medical treatment while recovering."
Patriots QB Mac Jones returned in three weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in 2022, while Barkley himself missed three games in 2019 after dealing with the injury. At the time, Barkley was reported to be out for "several weeks."
The Titans would love to have Spears back for Week 1, but given his injury history, the team would be wise to monitor the injury with caution.
It's safe to say Spears will likely miss the team's final two preseason games, but that could mean more opportunities for veteran Tony Pollard as the starter. Kalel Mullings, a sixth-round rookie out of Michigan, will also see more work.
Mullings led the Titans with 33 rushing yards against the Bucs and he will now step into the team's RB2 role while Spears heals from his ankle sprain.
