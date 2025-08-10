Titans RB Gets Major Injury Update

Tyjae Spears -



Primary concern is Right high ankle sprain

based off of when he plants, how the defender tackles him, how his foot/ankle are turned when the defender gets up, & his limp pattern.

Still able to push off.



Curious if he gets XRays to rule out fracture too. https://t.co/75AEHJWEMJ pic.twitter.com/KJBaRethnd