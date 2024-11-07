Titans RB Trending in Wrong Direction With Foot Injury
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they may be without one of the key members of their defense.
Running back Tony Pollard, who has been dealing with a foot injury over the past few weeks, did not participate in the team's first official practice for the week ahead of their matchup against the Chargers.
The decision not to practice for Pollard follows a similar tune to what he dealt with last week. Pollard ultimately played in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, where he ran the ball 28 times for 128 yards. He also had three catches for 26 yards.
If Pollard is unable to go for the Titans this week, Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut will be the ones stepping up in the backfield.
Pollard was the only Titans player out of practice, but defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring), the aforementioned Chestnut (foot) and tight end Nick Vannett (neck) were all limited in practice.
The Titans will have a chance to get these players up to speed with one more practice before the team departs for southern California.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!