Titans Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion
The Tennessee Titans are adding some Super Bowl-winning experience to their defense ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are signing former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards to a deal following his release by the Buffalo Bills Tuesday after the team failed to trade him before the deadline. Edwards' arrival comes after the Titans lost veteran safety Quandre Diggs to a season-ending injury in Week 9's win over the New England Patriots.
Fowler reported that Edwards is headed to Nashville Wednesday to sign with the Titans.
"Veteran safety Mike Edwards is on his way to Tennessee to sign with the Titans pending physical, per source. Tennessee has a need due to injury and the Bills granted Edwards his release Tuesday," Fowler tweeted.
Edwards, 28, was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The following year, he won his first-career Super Bowl, as legendary quarterback Tom Brady led the Bucs to a title during a COVID-ridden year that featured games without fans.
Edwards spent four years in Tampa Bay before signing with the Chiefs before the 2023 season. This move paid off big time, as he added another Super Bowl ring in his first year with Kansas City. Last season, he led the league with 101 fumble recovery return yards.
In his career, Edwards has started 35 of the 89 career games (including playoffs) that he's played in. During the regular season, he's tallied 236 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, 26 pass breakups, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.
He's also posted three interceptions during postseason action.
Edwards will look to make his Titans debut in Week 10 when Tennessee kicks things off against the Chargers from SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.
