Titans QB Itching to Be Back
It's been nearly four weeks since the Tennessee Titans trotted out quarterback Will Levis under center, but that drought could end with the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Levis has been nursing a shoulder injury since Week 4 after falling on it to reach for a first down against the Miami Dolphins.
Levis paused throwing for a bit, but he has been throwing this week and appears ready to return.
"I am competitive as heck, and I want to be out there every week," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It sucks when you're out there and can't be playing. So, hopefully I'll be able to go this week. I've been champing at the bit, and excited to go out there and lead our team."
Levis has not enjoyed being on the sidelines, but he believes he has learned a lot from that vantage point, and that should be able to help him get better as he returns to the field.
"I am just going to try to operate the offense the best way that I can," Levis said. "I feel like I've gotten better, and I think I'll show improvement in that area. But I am not going into this second stint of the season being like: 'I have to play this way, or another way.' I think you can get into trouble when you think like that. I am just trying to operate the offense, and just try and be the best quarterback I can for this team."
Levis and the Titans will wrap up practice in Nashville before heading out to southern California to face the Chargers in hopes of picking up back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
