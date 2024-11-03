Patriots vs. Titans Preview: Bottom Feeders Battle in Week 9
The Tennessee Titans are waking up ready to play the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in their return home after two weeks on the road.
On the Titans road trip, things got ugly as they were outscored 86-24 in two games, both losses, against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
The losses were unlike those that occurred earlier in the season where the Titans kept things close and fell in the end.
Tennessee has continued to start games fast, either holding a lead or keeping up with its opponent throughout the first quarter or so. But then, things start flying off the rails.
That's what happened against the Lions in Week 9 where they were tied 14-14 early in the second quarter, but then Detroit scored 38 unanswered points in less than two quarters to end the game.
This week, with the Patriots coming to town, the Titans have a decent chance to snap their losing streak. The Pats were losers of six straight games before turning things around against the New York Jets at home.
For now, the Patriots are on a high, and they will look to keep things going against the Titans. Unfortunately for them, rookie quarterback Drake Maye suffered a concussion against the Jets and has been in protocol all week long. With his limitations in practice, veteran Jacoby Brissett has been preparing to make the start, and a final decision on that should be determined right before kickoff.
The Titans will also be making a last-minute decision on whether Will Levis is healthy to return from his shoulder injury, which has sidelined him for the past two games.
With so much uncertainty surrounding two evenly-matched opponents, Week 9's game between them could go in either direction.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!