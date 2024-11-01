Titans Injury Piling Up Before Patriots Game
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, but there are several players still on the sidelines with just a few days left until kickoff.
The Titans had nine players miss Thursday's practice, putting all of their statuses in doubt for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Both top running backs Tony Pollard (foot) and Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were not at practice. Pollard has not practiced all week while Spears was a limited participant on Wednesday. If both players are out, look for third-string running back Julius Chestnut to draw the start and get a lot of work against the Pats.
The Titans are also missing wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who has missed practice with a shoulder injury. Should Boyd miss the Week 9 matchup, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should expect to get more looks. With DeAndre Hopkins traded and Treylon Burks on injured reserve, Calvin Ridley will also see a lot of targets.
The team also has some injuries on the offensive line, specifically at right guard. Starter Dillon Radunz (foot) and backup Andrew Rupcich (triceps) are both sidelined. This could mean someone like Daniel Brunskill could move into his old spot on the offensive line or the team could call upon practice squad member Arlington Hambright.
The defense has also been stung by the injury bug, as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad), rookie nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat (hip), cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) and safety Amani Hooker (groin) are all out at practice.
There's a chance that some of these players will return and ultimately play in this weekend's game, but having this many people out will be a true test of the Titans depth to see if it can withstand the upcoming matchup.
Kickoff between the Patriots and Titans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
