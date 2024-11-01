Titans Rule RB Out vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans have a long list of injuries to work through this weekend as they put their finishing touches on preparations to face the New England Patriots in Week 9.
The team added running back Tyjae Spears and ruled him out against the Patriots for a third straight week as he deals with a hamstring injury. He will join star ornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich (triceps) as those who have already been ruled out for Week 9's contest.
In some promising news, Titans quarterback Will Levis could make his long-awaited return from his shoulder injury that has knocked him out of the team's past two games, but he isn't the only one with a questionable designation for this weekend.
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (shoulder), safety Amani Hooker (groin), running back Tony Pollard (foot), guard Dillon Radunz (foot), wideout Calvin Ridley (shoulder), nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat (hip), cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) have all missed multiple days of practice this week and have been listed as questionable going into the game.
The Titans have had a mountain of injuries this season, and it is part of the reason why the team is 1-6 through the first seven games. Perhaps they will have a stroke of good fortune coming their way eventually, but for now, they will have to find a way to work around all of these injuries.
