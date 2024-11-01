Titans Linked to Ravens for Key DE
The Tennessee Titans have already been busy trading some players before the NFL deadline, and they may not be done dealing.
There are plenty of veterans up and down the Titans' roster who could be dealt before Nov. 5, and one emerging name is edge rusher Arden Key.
With Key being 28 years old and having just one year remaining on his deal after this season, Tennessee may be wise to move him, and the Baltimore Ravens have been tabbed as a potential landing spot for the veteran.
Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire listed 10 players Baltimore could be interested in targeting over the next several days, and Key's name was among the ranks.
"Key has proven to be a solid edge rusher throughout his career and has three sacks on the year with six quarterback hits through seven games with the Titans," Erby wrote.
The Titans signed Key in March 2023. He enjoyed a very solid inaugural season in Tennessee, registering 30 tackles, six sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
It was actually one of the most productive campaigns of Key's career.
The LSU product was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career with the Raiders, amassing three sacks in total before heading to the San Francisco 49ers for one year.
Key had a breakout season of sorts with the 49ers, logging 22 tackles and a career-high 6.5 sacks in a specialist role. He then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for one year, recording 27 stops and 4.5 sacks before linking up with Tennessee.
The Titans may also move other pieces such as defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day in an effort to accumulate draft capital heading into the offseason. Taking all of that into consideration, Key seems like a very realistic trade candidate.
