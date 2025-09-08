Titans HC Responds After Loss to Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are starting the season in loss column after falling 20-12 to the Denver Broncos in Week 1.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan expressed his frustration and disappointment after the game.
"At the end of the day, we didn't make enough plays to put ourselves in a position to win at the end," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I thought our team played with great effort, and we had opportunities to go win it. … We couldn't get any rhythm offensively at all. Defensively I thought we played pretty good, but some of the third down penalties were critical. … Disappointed we couldn't find a way to win."
"We have some things to clean up."
The Titans had chances to win as the defense forced four turnovers. However, they only managed to score one field goal off of those takeaways, which put them in a tough position to win.
The Titans stressed the importance of forcing turnovers during practice this week.
"That's how you win football games. It's extremely important. Coach talked about in the beginning of the week," Titans rookie Femi Oladejo said via Wyatt. "Teams that win the turnover margin are most likely to win. So we understand how important that is, and we wanted everything on power to make it happen."
While the Titans won the turnover battle 4-2 after committing a pair of fumbles on their own, they were unable to do much about it. That's the next step for the Titans as they look to grab a victory.
Callahan hopes the Titans can put the game behind them as they prepare for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
"It's the NFL – the next game is coming in seven days," Callahan said via Wyatt. "We have another good team coming to our place, another playoff caliber football team. We have to get ready to go, and we have to clean up what we didn't do well and play another game."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!