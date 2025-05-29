Steelers Interested in Trade for Former Titans TE
The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing trade interest in a former Tennessee Titans tight end this offseason.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are targeting a trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, who earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod this past season after a career-best year. Schefter notes that Smith is looking for a new deal, leading to the Dolphins gauging trade interest from other teams.
"The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources," Schefter wrote on X. "Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season. With Smith seeking a new contract, Miami has sought a trade partner."
ESPN's Field Yates added that Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith "loves" Smith dating back to their time together with the Titans and Atlanta Falcons.
Originally a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith spent the first four seasons of his career with Tennessee. During his time in Nashville, he started 58 of 66 games (including playoffs) while posting 125 catches for 1,389 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Smith become somewhat of a journeyman tight end after his career with Tennessee. The Dolphins marked Smith's fourth team in five seasons after playing two years for the New England Patriots and one with the Falcons in 2023.
Last season with the Dolphins, Smith started six of 17 game while finishing with career-high marks in catches (88) and receiving yards (884) along with tying the single-season career-best eight touchdowns he had in 2020 with the Titans.
After only having one touchdowns grab headed into Week 11, Smith exploded during the season's final stretch, catching seven touchdowns across the final eight games of the regular season.
